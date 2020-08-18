Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Passes Away At Age 40

A Santa Rosa County deputy has passed away.

Deputy Charles Pugh passed away Tuesday morning at age 40.

“Just say prayers for the family and our agency,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. He did not specify the cause of death.

Pugh was a Santa Rosa County deputy for five years, serving in the Detention Division. He was also a member of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.