Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Passes Away At Age 40
August 18, 2020
A Santa Rosa County deputy has passed away.
Deputy Charles Pugh passed away Tuesday morning at age 40.
“Just say prayers for the family and our agency,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. He did not specify the cause of death.
Pugh was a Santa Rosa County deputy for five years, serving in the Detention Division. He was also a member of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.
Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.
So sad. Prayers for his family. God Bless.
Prayers for his family during this difficult time.