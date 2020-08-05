Preliminary Report Into Fatal Atmore Crop Duster Crash Released By NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on a fatal crop duster plane crash June 16 north of Atmore.

The crash about 7:30 a.m. behind a lake house on Gideons Lake Road just north of I-65 claimed the life of Eddie Gideons, a well-loved member of the local community.

The report states:

“According to the pilot’s spouse, he departed earlier on the morning of the accident to dispense two small ‘loads.’ On his return home he called and asked her to come outside of their residence to watch the airplane fly over. She said that the airplane flew over the house before making a climb straight up. The airplane then banked to the left, rolled right, descended straight down, and she heard a loud ‘boom’ shortly thereafter.

“Two witnesses that were fishing on a nearby lake saw the airplane flying below the tree line before it climbed straight up. They said the airplane rolled and descended straight down nose first. They heard a ‘loud thud’ and then silence. The witnesses contacted emergency services and assisted local responders in finding the wreckage.”

A FAA inspector examined the plan prior its removal from the accident site and noted that the nosk, cockpit and tail area were crushed, and both wings were crushed on their edges.

The engine and propeller were impact damaged and were recovered with the airframe for further examination.

The plane was a 2013 year model Air Tractor AT-502 single turbo-prop engine crop duster. The company’s website describes the plan as the “world’s most popular ag plane”. It was registered to Wallace Flying Service, Inc. based at 1001 McMullough Road in the McCullough community north of Atmore.

