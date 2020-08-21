Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Hit And Run Driver

August 21, 2020

A pedestrian was struck and killed in by a hit and run driver in Escambia County early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 27-year old male pedestrian was struck and killed on the New Warrington Road spur near Fairfield Drive about 2:30 a.m. He was found deceased in the right travel lane of New Warrington Road.

The vehicle failed to remain on the scene, and troopers said no vehicle description is available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Knowles or Corporal Roeber at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 