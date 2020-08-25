No Injuries In Minor Wreck Involving School Bus

There were no injuries in a minor wreck involving a school bus and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Cottage Hill.

The collision involving Escambia County School District bus 13-14 carrying Tate High School students happened on Williams Ditch Road near Glenna Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Troopers have not released information about which driver was at fault in the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.