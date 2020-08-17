New Escambia Fire Trucks In Service, Including Molino’s ‘Engine 18′

Escambia County’s new fire engines are now in service answering calls, including Molino’s new “Engine 18″ that replaces a 2003 model year truck.

As NorthEscambia.com first reported in early July, the four 2019 Pierce Enforcer fire engines replace aging trucks in Molino, Ensley, Myrtle Grove and Pleasant Grove.

Each truck features a Cummins L9 450 horsepower engine, a 750-gallon tank, a Hale 1500-gallon per minute pump, a deck gun and seating for five personnel. The rear-forward facing crew cab seats, and an EMS compartment above each front wheel. The trucks also feature cargo netting with a single pull lanyard that secures the EMS compartments, a coated interior, vinyl seats, and headliner help with cab decontamination. The vertical exhaust keeps heat and emissions away from firefighters working around the apparatus.

For a photo gallery of Engine 18 at the Molino Fire Station, click here.

In addition to providing dependable, state-of-the-art equipment, having new engines under warranty will also decrease repair and maintenance costs which have increased significantly due to the aging fleet, the county said when the purchase was approved unanimously by the Escambia County Commission about a year ago.

The four new vehicles were purchased for a total of $2,036,267 using Local Option Sales Tax funds.

Pictured: The new “Engine 18″ apparatus as the Molino Fire Station, also known as Station 18. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.