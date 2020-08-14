Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life In Escambia County

August 14, 2020

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Navy Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 29-year old was southbound on Navy Boulevard when a sedan driven by 23-year old man pulled out from as stop sign on  Patton Drive, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital were he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the sedan and his 18-year old passenger were not injured.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to FHP.

FHP no longer releases the names of individuals involved in a traffic crashes.

Written by William Reynolds 

 