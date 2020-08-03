Molino Felon Charged With Firing Gun During An Argument With His Mother

A convicted felon from Molino was jailed after allegedly firing a gun after an argument with his mother.

Clifford Bernard McFann, Jr., 32, was charged with discharging a firearm in a residential area and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired disturbance in the 1000 block of Barth Road. McFann’s mother said she and her son got into an argument, and he went outside. She said she heard two shots, but was not sure if they were aimed at her or her residence, an arrest report states. There were no injuries.

Deputies learned McFann left headed southbound on Highway 29 in a vehicle driven by a female.

An ECSO deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 29 at Archer Rod.

Deputies located a backpack containing a handgun and two magazines in the vehicle, and the driver said it belonged to McFann, the report states. The gun smelled as if it had been recently fired, according to the ECSO deputy.

McFann told deputies that he did get into an argument with his mother, but no firearm was involved. When told the gun smelled as if it was recently fired, McFann said he went into a brushy area near the intersection of Barth Road and Barth lane. The remainder of his statement was redacted from the arrest report.

He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $4,000 bond.