Man Facing Charges After Running From Highway 29 Wreck With Injuries

A man that ran from a wreck on Highway 29 Saturday is facing criminal charges.

At least two people were injured in the two vehicle crash on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road. They were transported by Escambia County EMS to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Witness told authorities that the driver of a SUV rear-ended a vehicle in front of the Burger King before he jumped out and ran away. He was tracked down a short time later by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, identified as 28-year old Dylan Roger Jon Ankey, was booked into the Escambia County Jail charged with felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license. He remained jailed Sunday with bond set at $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released details about their crash investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.