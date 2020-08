Longtime ECUA District 5 Board Member Larry Walker Defeated By Newcomer Kevin Stephens

Political newcomer Kevin Stephens of Molino defeated longtime Emerald Coast Utility Authority District 5 board member Larry Walker in Tuesday’s election.

Stephens was elected with 59.53% of the vote to Walker’s 40.47%.

Walker served on the ECUA board for nearly three decades – from 1988 to 2000 and 2004 to the present day.