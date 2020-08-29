Local Law Enforcement Takes Part In Terrorism ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ Campaign

August 29, 2020

Law enforcement professionals throughout the Northwest Florida region are participated in a week-long initiativehlighting Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign to raise awareness of the important role citizens play in preventing a terrorist attack.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of terrorism related suspicious activity, click here (pdf).

The initiative precedes the national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day on September 25.

The Florida See Say campaign is dedicated to raising awareness of terrorism-related suspicious activity, as well as emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
The Florida See Say campaign offers the public with several outlets for reporting suspicious activity, which includes a statewide, toll-free phone number (1-855-FLA-SAFE), online submissions at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and submissions via the Florida See Say app (Apple Store/Google Play).

Click graphic below to load pdf.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 