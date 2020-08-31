Local Animal Group Holding Supply Drive For Pets In Hurricane Laura Path
August 31, 2020
A local animal group is collected supplies to help pets in areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.
400 Paws is holding a supply drive this week . Items will be accepted daily through Friday from 2-4 p.m. at 1147 Creighton Road.
Items Needed:
Pet Supplies
Dog & Cat Food Wet & Dry
Dog & Cat Treats
Puppy & Kitten formula
Leashes, harnesses and collars
Water/Food bowls, toys
Dog beds
Puppy pads
Cat litter & litter boxes (disposable/small plastic/foil pans)
Kennels of all sizes – metal or plastic (not broken)
Dog/Puppy pens
Flea/Tick medication
Dog/Puppy shampoo
**anything else pet related does not have to be specifically dog and cat**
Cleaning Supplies
Bleach, Clorox wipes
Mosquito Repellant
Washing detergent
Blue Dawn dish soap
Trash bags
Paper products – Paper towels, toilet paper, cups
Disposable plates & bowls
Plastic utensils
Misc
Bottled water
Tarps
Bungee Cords
Zip ties
Small fleece blankets – new
Comments