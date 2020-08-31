Local Animal Group Holding Supply Drive For Pets In Hurricane Laura Path

A local animal group is collected supplies to help pets in areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

400 Paws is holding a supply drive this week . Items will be accepted daily through Friday from 2-4 p.m. at 1147 Creighton Road.

Items Needed:

Pet Supplies

Dog & Cat Food Wet & Dry

Dog & Cat Treats

Puppy & Kitten formula

Leashes, harnesses and collars

Water/Food bowls, toys

Dog beds

Puppy pads

Cat litter & litter boxes (disposable/small plastic/foil pans)

Kennels of all sizes – metal or plastic (not broken)

Dog/Puppy pens

Flea/Tick medication

Dog/Puppy shampoo

**anything else pet related does not have to be specifically dog and cat**

Cleaning Supplies

Bleach, Clorox wipes

Mosquito Repellant

Washing detergent

Blue Dawn dish soap

Trash bags

Paper products – Paper towels, toilet paper, cups

Disposable plates & bowls

Plastic utensils

Misc

Bottled water

Tarps

Bungee Cords

Zip ties

Small fleece blankets – new