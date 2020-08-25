Laura Moves Into The Gulf Of Mexico, Expected To Strengthen

Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in Louisiana on Monday and weakened into a tropical depression. Marco was responsible for several inches of rain across Escambia County Monday and will bring even more rain on Tuesday.

Laura has finally moved into the extreme southeast Gulf of Mexico and is expected to intensity into a hurricane as it moves west-northwest and eventually northwest across the Gulf waters. Laura is expected to approach the Louisiana or upper Texas coast late on Wednesday or early on Thursday, potentially as a strong hurricane. On its current track, locally heavy rain in Northwest Florida will likely diminish by Wednesday and Thursday. A high risk of rip currents will continue through the end of the week.