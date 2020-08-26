Hurricane Laura Expected To Intensify As It Moves Across The Gulf Of Mexico
August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura is moving across the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to strengthen into a major hurricane prior to landfall on the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coast.
Forecasters say Laura could undergo rapid intensification as it moves northwest on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in Louisiana on Monday and weakened. Marco was responsible for several inches of rain across Escambia County Monday.
