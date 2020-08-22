Here’s The Latest Information On Two Tropical Storms On Course For The Gulf Coast

August 22, 2020

Two tropical storms are on course for the northern Gulf Coast, with at least one of the expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Laura continues to move to the west-northwest and is expected to enter the eastern Gulf by early next week. The track and intensity forecasts remain more uncertain than usual as Laura is forecast to move near or over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend. Due to these uncertainties (especially in the track), it remains too soon to pinpoint local impacts, outside of a high risk of rip currents beginning on Sunday and an increase in the waves/seas over the Gulf of Mexico. We are still in a wait and watch pattern right now.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to enter the southern Gulf later this weekend. The track and intensity of Marco remain low confidence. On it’s current track, the only impacts we would feel locally is an increase in the risk for rip currents and higher seas. We will continue to monitor Marco over the coming days.

There remains a lot of uncertainty in the track and intensity of these systems. It’s  tough for forecasters to pinpoint specifics at this point. Rain chances and winds will be driven significantly by the track of these systems (especially Laura).

This weekend is a good time to prepare and make sure you have needed supplies.

You also need to figure out if your plans changed at all due to the ongoing pandemic (Things to think about – Were you planning to shelter at a friends house? Were you planning to evacuate with extended family? Were you planning to go to a shelter? Have any of your answers to those questions changed due to the pandemic?).

The latest specific information on both tropical storms is the graphics on this page.

