Here’s Important Back To School Info For Tate And Northview High Schools

Here is important back to school information for Tate and Northview high schools.

TATE HIGH SCHOOL

Tate High School has made a virtual orientation and tour available online and announced several important dates before the first day of school on August 24.

The orientation and virtual tour of the school videos are available at www.tatestudents.com. The website also contains other valuable information, including a link to a new bell schedule and updated maps of the campus and classrooms.

Schedules will be available via the Focus portal on Thursday. Instructions on how to access schedules and tips for reading will be posted.

Open campus hours for students to walk around the campus and find their classes will be:

Friday, August 21 from noon until 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. until noon

On August 24, the first day of school, students will first report to their homeroom.

NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Northview High School Principal Mike Sherrill explained the return to school to students and parents in a telephone call-out. Here is the text of that call as provided by the school:

Orientation for 9th grade and New Students:

Due to the pandemic, Northview was not able to have its regular orientation for incoming 9th graders and new students to Northview. Instead Northview will offer incoming 9th grade students, new students, and their parents the option to walk through the main building on Friday, August 21st, between 3:30 and 5:00 PM. It is not a requirement to attend, and the walkthrough is really for students who are not familiar with the main building. The walkthrough is not a time to meet with teachers or staff, and there will not be any presentations. It is simply an opportunity to pass through the main halls and see where everything is located. Parking should occur in the student parking lot, and students and their parents should enter through the east breezeway gate near the gym. You will then walk down Wing C, pass through the main hallway, and then walk down Wing D which will take you out of the building. You can then exit out the same gate you entered and return to your vehicle. It will probably take 10 or 15 minutes for someone to walk through. Parents and students should wear a mask if they choose to come to and walk through the main building. The gym and theater will not be available for the walkthrough due to groups using them during this time.

First Day of School and Chromebooks:

All traditional students will be allowed to enter the building between 8:20 and 8:40 AM. Bus riders will enter through the bus loop, and students that drive or are dropped off will enter through the east breezeway gate near the gym. Breakfast and lunch are free for all students. Students that do not eat breakfast will be spaced in the gym until 8:40 AM, when all students report to their first class. Classes begin at 8:45 AM when the tardy bell rings, so students that drive or are dropped off can choose to arrive close to that time as long as they are not tardy.

All students and staff will need to bring a mask when they come to school, and they will need to wear their mask in all common areas such as the cafeteria, hallways, and the Innovation Center. Masks will also need to be worn when a student arrives at school and leaves at the end of the day. You will also need to wear masks during all class changes, and possibly in some classes. Parents will need to wear a mask when they come to school to take care of any school business.

Parents and students will have access to FOCUS class schedules on Thursday, August 20th. Bus information is also available on the Transportation Tab in FOCUS. It will be helpful if traditional students know their schedule when they arrive on Monday, so they can report to their second period class at 8:40 AM. Second period teachers will also have a new class schedule for them to keep.

Remote students will also need to look up their schedule in FOCUS on Thursday, and information has also been mailed to each remote student to explain expectations and procedures. Remote students should also receive a call from one of their teachers this week. Incoming 9th grade remote and full time virtual students may also bring their old Chromebook to the bus loop on Friday, August 21st to exchange it for a new one between 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Also, remote and full time virtual students Grades 10-12 may also come at this time to exchange their Chromebook, if it is not working properly. Simply drive up in the bus loop, stay in your car, and someone will come help you. Northview will try to work with families later if you are not able to come at this scheduled time. Traditional 9th grade students should bring their old Chromebooks with them to Northview starting on the first day of school, and they will be able to exchange it for a new one on the first day. All students should have a fully charged Chomebook every day.