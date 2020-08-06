Gulf Power Crews Head To Northeast To Help Restore Power After Hurricane Isaias

August 6, 2020

Wednesday, Gulf Power crews and other resources are headed to the Northeast, where Hurricane Isaias has knocked out power to millions of customers from North Carolina to Maine. Nearly 120 Gulf Power employees and contractors left early Wednesday morning to assist with restoration efforts in the New Jersey area. Gulf Power joins its sister company, Florida Power & Light, that is supporting the same restoration effort with more than 600 employees and contractors.

“These communities need our help to get their lights back on safely and as quickly as possible, and we are honored to be able to assist – just as so many have stepped up to help us in the past,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “We are in unprecedented times as together utilities across the country work to restore power while also facing a global pandemic. We will continue to take every precaution to keep both our crews and the communities we will be working in safe.”

On Monday, a crew of nearly 70 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel returned from the West Palm Beach area where they assisted sister company FPL in restoring power to approximately 40,000 customers as the storm brushed the eastern coastline of Florida.

The crews will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. In addition, the crews are planning to be self-sufficient to limit contact with other teams. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the six feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

