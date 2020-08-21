Free School Supply Giveaway Friday Afternoon At Bratt Church

August 21, 2020

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will hold a school supply giveaway on Friday.

“We will have drawstring bags filled with supplies for elementary school students and serve Kona Ice, all on us,” said Courtney Lambert, First Baptist Church Bratt Children’s Committee chairperson. “Just drive into our parking lot anywhere between 4-6 and pick up your free supplies and a nice treat.”

There is a limited quantity of school supplies available. The church is located at 4570 Highway 4, just west of the Travis Nelson Park.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 