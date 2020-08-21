Free School Supply Giveaway Friday Afternoon At Bratt Church

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will hold a school supply giveaway on Friday.

“We will have drawstring bags filled with supplies for elementary school students and serve Kona Ice, all on us,” said Courtney Lambert, First Baptist Church Bratt Children’s Committee chairperson. “Just drive into our parking lot anywhere between 4-6 and pick up your free supplies and a nice treat.”

There is a limited quantity of school supplies available. The church is located at 4570 Highway 4, just west of the Travis Nelson Park.

