Former Escambia County Assistant Administrator Larry Newsome Has Passed Away

Former Escambia County Assistant Administrator Larry Newsome passed away Sunday afternoon. He was 56.

Newsome was serving as city manager in Flagler Beach.

“This is a profound loss for our family here in Flagler Beach. Our saddened hearts are with Lisa during this most trying of times and our community will miss Larry’s dedication to our City” stated Jane Mealy, Chairperson of the Flagler Beach City Commission.

Newsome resigned from Escambia County in late 2014.

During his tenure at Escambia County, Newsom served as interim county administrator in 2010 after the non-renewal of Bob McLaughlin’s county, after the firing of Administrator Randy Oliver in 2012, and beginning in December 2013 until the resignation and then passing of George Touart until current Administrator Jack Brown was hired in April 2014.

When not serving in an administrator position, Newsom worked as the manger of the Escambia County Transportation and Traffic Division.

Newson began his tenure with the City of Flagler Beach in January 2016 and his leadership help guide the city through hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Dorian.

Pictured top: Larry Newsom (left) speaks during a Molino public forum in 2014 as District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry (right) listens. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.