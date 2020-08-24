Former Escambia County Assistant Administrator Larry Newsome Has Passed Away

August 24, 2020

Former Escambia County Assistant Administrator Larry Newsome passed away Sunday afternoon. He was 56.

Newsome was serving as city manager in Flagler Beach.

“This is a profound loss for our family here in Flagler Beach. Our saddened hearts are with Lisa during this most trying of times and our community will miss Larry’s dedication to our City” stated Jane Mealy, Chairperson of the Flagler Beach City Commission.

Newsome resigned from Escambia County in late 2014.

During his tenure at Escambia County, Newsom served as interim county administrator in 2010 after the non-renewal of Bob McLaughlin’s county, after the firing of Administrator Randy Oliver in 2012, and beginning in December 2013 until the resignation and then passing of  George Touart until current Administrator Jack Brown was hired in April 2014.

When not serving in an administrator position, Newsom worked as the manger of the Escambia County Transportation and Traffic Division.

Newson began his tenure with the City of Flagler Beach in January 2016 and his leadership help guide the city through hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Dorian.

Pictured top: Larry Newsom (left) speaks during a Molino public forum in 2014 as District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry (right) listens. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 