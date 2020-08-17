Florida Gas Prices Fall A Few Cents

Florida gas prices dropped four cents last week. The state average has now declined the past 15 consecutive days for a total discount of six cents.

The state average price for regular unleaded is $2.09 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.06, down a penny from last week. In North Escambia, one Muscogee Road station was at $1.91 Sunday night, while Pensacola’s lowest price was $1.81 on Davis Highway.

“Gas prices are drifting lower, reaching the low $2.00-range in many markets,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are declining as concerns about elevated cases of COVID-19 continue to dampen expectations for fuel demand. The current outlook has prevented crude oil prices from gaining any significant ground, thus keeping gas prices low.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.