Florida Gas Prices Fall A Few Cents

August 17, 2020

Florida gas prices dropped four cents last week. The state average has now declined the past 15 consecutive days for a total discount of six cents.

The state average price for regular unleaded is $2.09 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.06, down a penny from last week. In North Escambia, one Muscogee Road station was at $1.91 Sunday night, while Pensacola’s lowest price was $1.81 on Davis Highway.

“Gas prices are drifting lower, reaching the low $2.00-range in many markets,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are declining as concerns about elevated cases of COVID-19 continue to dampen expectations for fuel demand. The current outlook has prevented crude oil prices from gaining any significant ground, thus keeping gas prices low.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 