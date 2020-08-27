First Inmate COVID-19 Death Reported At Century Prison Where Half Of The Inmates Tested Positive

August 27, 2020

The first COVID-19 inmate death has been reported at the Century Correctional Institution.

The death was reported by the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Over half of the inmates tested at Century CI have tested positive for the virus. As of Wednesday night, 766 inmates have tested positive, 748 have tested negative and 10 are awaiting test results. A total of 38 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 443 inmates in medical quarantine Wednesday.

Testing has been offered to all CCI inmates, and each one is being monitored daily, according to FDC. All services, including medical and meals, are being provided to inmates within their housing units.

The name of the inmate that died has not been released.

Written by William Reynolds 

 