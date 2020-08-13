Fire Heavily Damages Ensley Home; No Injuries Reported

One person lost their home in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Ensley.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the residential structure fire in the 700 block of Prichard Avenue shortly afternoon. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the attic of the single story brick home. The fire was brought under control in about half an hour.

The attic and kitchen of the home suffered heavy fire damage, and the was smoke damage throughout the entire house.

There were no injuries reported.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.