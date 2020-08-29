FDC Offering $1,000 Hiring Bonuses At Century And Santa Rosa Correctional Institutions

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced $1,000 hiring bonuses at prisons across the state, including Century Correctional Institution and the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution.

The bonuses are available for new hires who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.

FDC has expanded the applicant base for correctional officers within the state prison system. The minimum age requirement for a correctional officer is 18 years of age.

For more information, visit FLDOCjobs.com.