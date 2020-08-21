Fall GED Classes Begin August 21 At The Molino Community Center

August 21, 2020

Fall GED classes will start August 31 at the Molino Community Center.

George Stone Technical College is partnering with the Molino Community Center to offer ABE/GED classes every Monday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Students who would like a little extra help can arrive early, from 5-6 p.m., for open lab tutoring.

Tuition is $30 per semester. Students may join at any point; there is an open enrollment policy.

Classes are actively taught by two certified teachers and personalized instruction is given based on each student’s academic level. Tutors are also available during class time.

“We have the proven prescription for success in passing the GED test,” said Patricia Harrison, George Stone counselor. “We use direct instruction, as well as materials that are aligned to the ‘actual’ content of the GED test. When students are ready to take the test, they can feel confident and assured of a passing score.”

To find out more about the Molino GED class, call Patricia Harrison at 850-941-6200 ext. 2361, or attend a class for registration assistance.

Written by William Reynolds 

 