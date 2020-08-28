Escambia School Superintendent Candidates Interviewed; Selection Set For Tuesday

The four finalists to be the next Escambia County’s next school superintendent were in the hot seat Thursday for questions from the school board and public. One of them will be named superintendent next Tuesday.

The finalist are Dr. Earl Johnson, executive director of leadership/operations for the Flagler County Schools with 13,000 students; Keith C. Rittel, superintendent in Provo Utah, with 18,000 students; Dr. Timothy A. Smith, executive director of high schools in Orange County with 212,000 students; and Keith Leonard, assistant superintendent of human resources in Escambia County with 40,500 students.

Each faced a series of question from the Escambia County School Board Thursday, and each finalist had 15 minutes Thursday night to answer questions submitted by community members. The interviews are available on the Escambia County School District YoutTube channel.

The finalists will individually meet one on one with each school board member on Friday.

The Escambia County School Board is scheduled to name the next superintendent Tuesday evening. Contract negotiations with the man selected will begin on Tuesday, and the board will vote on ratifying the contract on September 15.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, the current elected superintendent, will retire in November.

