Escambia County Schools Will Be Fully Operational On Monday

Public schools in Escambia County will be fully operational on Monday and won’t be directly impacted by tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

“All Escambia County public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Monday, August 24, 2020,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “Current projections for (Hurricane) Marco indicate that our area will be fortunate, receiving rain and some wind.:

He said the school district will continue to monitor Marco and Laura along with Escambia County Emergency Management.

Any changes will be announced by school messengers calls and on NorthEscambia.com