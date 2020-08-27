Ernest Ward Middle School Implements New Car Rider Morning Drop Off Procedure

Ernest Ward Middle School has implemented a new car rider drop off procedure effective today.

The following is the text of a callout phone message to parents made Wednesday evening:

“As many of you are aware of, the number of morning car riders at Ernest Ward has increased over last year, which is causing quite a backup. In an effort to alleviate the backup of traffic, beginning Thursday morning, August 27, if you arrive to drop off in the car rider line at 8:35 or later and do not plan to drop off for breakfast, you will need to take an alternate route.

“Instead of entering through the front gates and circling around in the field, you will need to utilize our gravel maintenance road on 99A and follow it around to the front of the school. If you arrive at school at 8:35 or later, school officials will be at the front entrance to remind you that it is not open. They will also be posted at the entrance to the gravel maintenance road to help direct you.

“If you arrive prior to 8:35 or plan to drop off in the center lane for breakfast, please continue to use the front entrance.

“This new process will hopefully help us avoid vehicles being backed up on Hwy 97, avoid having our grass torn up, and avoid people getting stuck in the muddy field due to inclement weather.”

