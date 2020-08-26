Ensley Elementary Student Reported Positive For COVID-19

August 26, 2020

A student at Ensley Elementary School was reported positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second day of school, according to the Escambia County School District.

Officials were able to use seating charts to determine which other children came in close contact with the child, and parents of about 10-12 students were notified. The district said that if a parent did not receive a call, there’s no cause for concern.

The child reportedly attended school on Monday, but did not on Tuesday. The positive test was reported to the school by a parent.

