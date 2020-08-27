ECUA Approves Sanitation Rate Increase

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has approved a sanitation rate increase.

The 2% increase was approved by the ECUA board 4-0, with District 5 member Larry Walker not yet in the Zoom meeting. The increase applies to all ECUA sanitation services from residential to commercial dumpsters.

For a single family residential customer with one 90 gallon or smaller container, the 2% increase will increase their rate by 38 cents from $24.16 to $24.54.

The rate increase goes into effect October 1.