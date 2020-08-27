ECUA Approves Sanitation Rate Increase

August 27, 2020

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has approved a sanitation rate increase.

The 2% increase was approved by the ECUA board 4-0, with District 5 member Larry Walker not yet in the Zoom meeting. The increase applies to all ECUA sanitation services from residential to commercial dumpsters.

For a single family residential customer with one 90 gallon or smaller container, the 2% increase will increase their rate by 38 cents from $24.16 to $24.54.

The rate increase goes into effect October 1.

  1. Jason on August 27th, 2020 2:07 am

    Did the landfill raise the rates they are charging ECUA? If not, why should the landfill portion ($5.06) be subject to the 2% increase. This increase on top of the “sanitation capital improvement fees”…. jeez ECUA has gone from digging deep into customer pockets, to taking the change from the center console of the car and checking the couch cushions to see what may have fallen out of my pocket.

    I wouldnt complain if the service had gotten better in the past year. But in my subdivision, the service is horrible. It seems like once a week at least one of the four collection truck skips the neighborhood. So many of the drivers are so busy yakking on their phones they dont pay attention to the work they are doing and its one reason why trash is dumped into the street or cans are knocked over after being emptied. And god forbid its raining as those drivers wont make any effort to pickup any of the trash they spill.





