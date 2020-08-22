DeSantis Requests Trump To Declare Emergency In Counties Including Escambia, Santa Rosa Due To Tropical Threat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday sent a letter to o President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency in Escambia, Santa Rosa and other Florida counties in advance of Tropical Storm Laura.

DeSantis requested the pre-landfall emergency declaration for Bay, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Glades, Gulf, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

In his letter to Trump, DeSantis said the state is already stretched thin financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overlay of this tropical event to the COVID-19 pandemic will stress the capabilities of the state to respond fully to the tropical event without the addition of the requested federal assistance,” DeSantis said.