DeSantis Requests Trump To Declare Emergency In Counties Including Escambia, Santa Rosa Due To Tropical Threat

August 22, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday sent a letter to o President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency in Escambia, Santa Rosa and other Florida counties in advance of Tropical Storm Laura.

DeSantis requested the pre-landfall emergency declaration for Bay, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Glades, Gulf, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

In his letter to Trump, DeSantis said the state is already stretched thin financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overlay of this tropical event to the COVID-19 pandemic will stress the capabilities of the state to respond fully to the tropical event without the addition of the requested federal assistance,” DeSantis said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 