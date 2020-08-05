Century Town Hall Closed Today For Pro Cleaning After COVID-19 Infections

August 5, 2020

The Century Town Hall will be closed Wednesday for professional cleaning after two employees in that work in the building tested positive for COVID-19 last month. And the town has set new dates that they will accept utility payments on the phone, but drive-thru window payments and cash are out.

Monday night, the town council voted unanimously to hire the professional cleaning company after learning that town staff had cleaned the building. Mayor Henry Hawkins told the council “the little disinfecting we do in the day works”.

Wednesday was set to a be a day that residents could pay a utility bill at the town hall drive-thru window, but drive-thru service will not be available in the near future. Utility payments can be made 24/7 in a secure drop box next to the drive-thru window. Only checks or money orders are accepted in the drop box, not cash.

Credit card payments can be made by phone on August 6, August 11, August 14 and August 19. Century does not accept payments online.

For more information or further assistance  call (850) 256-3208 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or email kgodwin@centuryflorida.us or hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.

Written by William Reynolds 

 