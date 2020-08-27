Century Applying For $312K Loan For Wastewater System Repairs. Most Won’t Be Repaid.

August 27, 2020

The Town of Century is applying for a state loan to make wastewater system repairs, but they won’t be required to repay most of it.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Century is eligible for a $312,518 loan from the State Revolving Fund Program with a 90% principal forgiveness. That equates to $251,266 the town won’t be required to repay.

The town will pledge water and sewer revenues for repayment of the loan.

The Century Town Council has authorized the loan application, which much be submitted by September 10. If the loan is granted, the binding agreements must be repaid by by December 9.

