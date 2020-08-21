Cantonment Man Charged With Stalking In Incident That Ended With Three Vehicle Wreck

A Cantonment man is accused of a stalking in an incident that ended with a three vehicle wreck on Highway 29.

Cody Ryan Winters, 27, was charged with felony aggravated stalking and felony third degree possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The victim told deputies she was driving south on Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road with three children in her vehicle when she noticed Winters was weaving in and out of the traffic while following her. The incident last Saturday afternoon ended with a three vehicle crash.

The victim, who has a child with Winters, told deputies as she was looking in her rearview mirror while being chased and collided with the vehicle in front of her. After the wreck, she said Winters stopped in his truck and climbed into her vehicle. He then got back into his vehicle, made a U-turn and sped away northbound on Highway 29. Witnesses corroborated her statement, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

When deputies later located Winters, he told them he was sitting in traffic when he noticed the wreck. He said he drove through traffic to check on his infant daughter because he saw a lot of smoke coming from the vehicle, according to the report. He said while he was helping to get his daughter out of the vehicle, the victim accused him of following her. He denied the allegation.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Winters was previously advised not to contact the woman, a complaint was filed over texts he allegedly sent, and he was previously arrested for battery on her.

A few days later as deputies went to arrest Winters on a warrant in connection with the incident, a search of his person located methamphetamine and marijuana in his left front pocket, an ECSO report states.

NorthEscambia.com photos.