Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of His Pregnant Girlfriend, Resisting Arrest With Violence

A Cantonment man was charged with battery of his pregnant girlfriend and resisting arrest.

Shane Christopher Cash, 25, was charged with aggravated battery when the offender knew the victim was pregnant, criminal mischief with property damage, resisting an officer with violence, and tampering in a third degree felony proceeding. Cash remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $25,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Klondike Road and Wilde Lake Boulevard where they found an unoccupied Toyota in the roadway with the hazard lights on. The female victim approached the deputy, crying hysterically and stating, “he wrecked my vehicle” while looking at a male that was walking away from the scene at a quick pace.

The deputy pursued Cash on foot and gave him several loud commands to stop with no results. As the deputy caught up with Cash, he said that he was doing nothing wrong and still refused to stop. Cash told the deputy, “You better not touch me”, all according to an ECSO arrest report.

The deputy then grabbed Cash’s left arm and performed a leg sweep, “guiding” him into a grassy area, the report states. The deputy and Cash continued to struggle as Cash refused to follow commands and physically resist the deputy.

The victim, identified in the report as Cash’s girlfriend, said she loaned him her car. He returned to say he had wrecked the car by Cracker Barrel.

They drove the car away and begin to argue. He began to hit the dashboard, breaking it, the report states. The woman grabbed her daughter from the backs eat, ran away and tried to call 911. That’s when cash allegedly snatched the phone out of her hand and scratched her face. The victim told deputies that she is 33 weeks pregnant with Cash’s child.

Cash denied the allegations against him.