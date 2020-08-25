Cantonment Food Distribution Canceled; Free Produce Available Wednesday In Molino

A Cantonment food distribution has been canceled due to weather, but another in Molino will go on this week.

Hundreds of people have received food each Tuesday for months at Carver Park in Cantonment thanks to the efforts of the Cantonment Improvement Committee. Due to forecasted rain, the food distribution will not take place this week.

A free produce distribution will take place rain or shine Wednesday afternoon at Highland Baptist Church in Molino. It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.