By The Numbers: Overall Downward Trend Continues In Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The latest daily COVID-19 local hospitalization numbers continue to show a decrease.

The data in the chart above, compiled by the City of Pensacola, reflects the current combined number of patients hospitalized on the listed date at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital.

“We are seeing a downward trend, but we are not out of this yet. Please keep taking preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often,” Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday.