Burglar High On Drugs Held At Gunpoint By Resident, ECSO Reports

An alleged burglar high on methamphetamine and spice was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived after he walked into a Cottage Hill home.

Matthew Arrington Haveard, age 35 of Cantonment, was charged with felony burglary of an occupied dwelling. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.

A resident of Wishbone Road told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he was at home on his computer just after 9 p.m. Monday when he noticed Haveard inside the home. Haveard immediately raised his hands when confronted, and the resident grabbed his handgun before leading Haveard back outside.

The man and his grandmother, the owner of the home, were both inside the residence at the time, and both told deputies they had never seen Haveard before, according to an arrest report.

The Sheriff’s Office said home security video shows Haveard arrive in a Chevrolet pickup truck, walk through an open garage door and enter the residence through a side door.

Haveard told an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he had smoked spice and methamphetamine a couple of hours prior to the incident and did not know where he was, according to the report.