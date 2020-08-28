Atmore Man Facing Multiple Weapons And Drug Charges After Search Warrant

August 28, 2020

An Atmore man is facing multiple charges after a authorities executed a search warrant in Atmore, locating guns and drugs.

Austin James Gray, Jr., age 42, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, trafficking in synthetic cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said agents and officers with the Escambia and Monroe County Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Atmore Police Department, Poarch Drug Task Force, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Department of Corrections executed a search warrant at 618 Franklin Street in Atmore.

Agents located a duffel bag with approximately 1.61 kilogram of synthetic cannabis (spice), 125 grams of marijuana and numerous scales and baggies for distribution, Brooks said, along with firearms.

According to jail records, he remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Friday without bond due to a probation violation.

Editor’s note: The “Inmate” watermark was added to the photo by jail software.

