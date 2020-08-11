Atmore Woman Charged With Murder Months After Her Sister’s Decomposed Body Was Found

The Atmore Police Department has charged a local woman after the decomposed body of her sister was found inside a mobile home back in March.

Josephine Gaines, 34, was taken into custody after a traffic stop and escaping officers. She is charged with murder and escape third degree.

On Sunday, Atmore Police officers conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street and identified a passenger in the vehicle as Gaines, who had outstanding murder warrant. She was taken to the Atmore City Jail but fled on foot from the officer that was escorting her inside the building. She was taken back into custody after a short foot chase.

About 10:20 p.m. on March 26, the Atmore Police Department responded to 71 Jones Street after receiving a call about a burglary in progress call at the home. Officers surrounded the residence and then observed that it had been forcibly entered.

“Officers entered the home and began doing a room by room search for any violators,” Atmore Police Chief Brooks said. “Officers then discovered in one of the bedrooms a badly decomposing body believed to be a female.”

Using dental records, the victim was later identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as Vandoren Daily.

Atmore Police investigators learned during the investigation the victim was left alone in the home for several months by Gaines and was unable to care for herself, Brooks said. Investigators found documents that indicated Gaines was responsible for her sister’s care