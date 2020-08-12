Ascend Donates Advanced Acteev Face Masks To The Arc Gateway

August 12, 2020

Employees of Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment donated 800 o their Acteev Protect face masks to The Arc Gateway adult learning program on Tuesday.

The Acteev masks are made in a nanofiber and a microfiber nonwoven version and a one-two punch of antiviral properties plus top-level barrier protection against microbes, harmful airborne particles and fluid splatter, according to the company.

The material that goes into the mask material is made locally at the Ascend plant on Old Chemstrand Road.

The masks, donated through the Ascend Cares program, will help The Arc with the threat of COVID-19.

The Arc Gateway, Inc. serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the greater Pensacola area. The Arc offers full time, part time and relief employment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 