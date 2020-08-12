Ascend Donates Advanced Acteev Face Masks To The Arc Gateway

Employees of Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment donated 800 o their Acteev Protect face masks to The Arc Gateway adult learning program on Tuesday.

The Acteev masks are made in a nanofiber and a microfiber nonwoven version and a one-two punch of antiviral properties plus top-level barrier protection against microbes, harmful airborne particles and fluid splatter, according to the company.

The material that goes into the mask material is made locally at the Ascend plant on Old Chemstrand Road.

The masks, donated through the Ascend Cares program, will help The Arc with the threat of COVID-19.

The Arc Gateway, Inc. serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the greater Pensacola area. The Arc offers full time, part time and relief employment.

