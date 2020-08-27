Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence Of Escambia Man That Murdered Mother Of His Child

August 27, 2020

The First District Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and sentence of an Escambia County man for a 2018 murder.

Henry Martin Steiger was sentenced to life in prison for second degree murder of Cassandra Robinson, his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

She was last seen alive on February 1, 2018. A missing person investigation began after her disappearance was reported by her family. Her remains were located on July 11, 2018, inside a 565-gallon drum in a cargo trailer owned by Steiger that was located on a vacant lot.

Prosecutors said Steiger murdered Robinson after their daughter’s first birthday party.

The First District Court of Appeal found ruled that no error was committed by the trial court. The appeals court also declined to consider Steiger’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel because there was no allegation of fundamental error.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 