Alabama High Speed Chase Ends With Fatal Crash In Cantonment

A high speed chase of a stolen vehicle that began in Bay Minette ended with a fatal crash in Cantonment Saturday morning.

The chase ended on Highway 29 in Cantonment near the Companion Animal Clinic when the driver entered the median, lost control and traveled off the roadway into a tree, according to a witness. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene by the Florida Highway Patrol.

For a photo gallery from the crash scene, click here.

The owner of the truck told NorthEscambia.com that he was inside the Jet Pep convenience store on Highway 31 near Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette when the clerk asked if that was his truck being driven away.

Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office chased the king cab Chevrolet pickup truck out of Bay Minette and into Escambia County, Alabama. Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said his department was notified of the chase, and one of his officers followed at a safe distance on Highway 31 from Cindebran Drive and south on Main Street to the Florida line.

Video obtained by NorthEscambia.com (to be posted soon), shows Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office continuing to chase the vehicle south on Highway 97.

The witness said that a “black tahoe” and other black law enforcement vehicles were directly behind the truck when it wrecked on Highway 29 Sgt. Melanie Peterson of the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office said that ECSO assisted but did not participate directly in the chase.

The vehicle owner described the suspect only as a white male.

“I didn’t get a good look at him,” the owner of the truck said. “I just saw him drive away.”

At the time he spoke exclusively to NorthEscambia.com, the truck’s owner said he had not yet been contacted by police, but he had about the crash.

“The keys were in the vehicle,” he said. “…But things always have a way of working themselves out.”

The investigation into the crash is continuing by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Video of the chase will be posted soon.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.