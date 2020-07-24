Updates: Tropical Storm Hanna In The Gulf; Tropical Storm Gonzalo In The Atlantic

July 24, 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to churn in the Atlantic.


Tropical Storm Hanna is in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana, and it’s tracing westward toward Texas, according to forecasters. For Northwest Florida, Hanna will mean dangerous Gulf of Mexico rip currents and increased rain chances.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving toward the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. It’s intensity forecast is currently uncertain, but it may reach hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Windward Islands on Saturday. There’s a reasonable shot that Gonzalo will dissipate by the time it reaches the Caribbean, and it won’t reach the Gulf of Mexico. But that’s not yet a certainty, so we will continue to keep an eye on Gonzalo.

