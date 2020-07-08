Two More Deaths Reported In Escambia County, Alabama, As COVID-19 Cases Double In Two Weeks

July 8, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, have more than doubled in the past two weeks with two additional deaths, according to data Tuesday night from the Alabama Department of Health.

There have been 411 confirmed confirmed cases, with 238 of those reported from 1,035 tests in the the last 14 days for a positivity rate of 23%.

There have been a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The Escambia County (AL) Healthcare Authority reports 204 positive cases from 1,163 tests at Atmore Community Hospital and 42 cases from 477 tests at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton in data released Tuesday.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

