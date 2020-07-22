Two Men Steal Safe After Throwing A Brick Through The Door Of Century Liquor Store

July 22, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men that threw a brick through the front door of a Century liquor store and stole the safe.

It happened sometime between about 4 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Fusion Fine Wine and Spirits store at 9515 North Century Boulevard, adjacent to the Food Giant.

The ECSO said the safe was taken during the burglary, and surveillance images show the men toting the safe outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9650 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-STOP.

