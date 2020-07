Two 5,000 Pound Food Giveaways Planned At Escambia Chapel AME Zion Church

The giveaways will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. or while supplies last on both Friday, July 10 and Monday, July 13. The Church is located at 2901 East Johnson Avenue in Ferry Pass, but the events should be entered from Caminetti Street.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.