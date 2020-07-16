Tom Francis Simard

July 16, 2020

Thomas Francis “Tom” Simard, resident of Walnut Hill, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born on December 3, 1944, in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Herman Simard and Bertha Boudreau Simard.

He was a deacon for many years at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and had worked in Prison Ministry. Tom, an inventor and entrepreneur, was also a private pilot, airplane builder and a business owner in the computer business.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond Simard.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Fowler Simard; brothers, Robert (Fran) Simard and Paul Simard; sisters, Arlene (Bob) Connor and Claire (Ronnie) Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Church with Father George Thekku officiating.

Burial will follow in Barrineau Park Colony Cemetery.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.

