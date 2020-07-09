Scattered Storms Continue, Temperatures Climb Headed Into The Weekend

July 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday – Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 106.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 108.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday Night - Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday - Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tuesday Night - Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

