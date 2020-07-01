Runaway Juvenile From Century Found Safe Nearly Days After She Went Missing

July 1, 2020

Here’s an update to a story we brought you June 25.  The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that a missing runaway 14-year from Century has now been located and is safe.

Previous story:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway juvenile from Century.

Taniyah Paige, 14, was last seen June 23 in the 100 block of Henry Street in Century.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photo courtesy Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 