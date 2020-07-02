Police Arrest Protester Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood

Pensacola Police have arrested the protester carried three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge on the hood of a SUV.

Jason Uphaus of the 800 block of South Highway 29 was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

One Jun 6, group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with Uphaus jumping onto the hood of vehicle.

The driver continued slowly, with Uphaus on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.

After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.