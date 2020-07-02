Only Three Adult ICU Beds Vacant In Escambia County; COVID-19 Hospitalizations Doubled In A Week

Only three adult ICU beds in Escambia County were available as of Wednesday night as data from the City of Pensacola showed that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled in just a week.

On June 1, there were 13 COVID-19 patients in Escambia County hospitals. On June 18, there were 37, and by June 25 there were 36. On Wednesday, July 1, there were 77 COVID-19 patients in Escambia hospitals. Those numbers and those in the graphic above are actual hospitalizations by date; the numbers are not cumulative.

“One of the COVID-19 stats I’ve been paying most attention to when making decisions for our city is the number of hospitalizations each day between our three local hospitals,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “…I don’t share this information to alarm anyone, but just to show that we are seeing a shift in the numbers and to encourage you to continue taking preventative action against COVID-19.”

There are 118 ICU beds in Escambia County with 115 (97.5%) of them full Wednesday night according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA). All of the intensive care beds at Baptist Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital were occupied. There were two available at Ascension Sacred Heart and one at West Florida Hospital.

There are an additional 16 pediatric ICU beds in the county, with 10 (62.5%) of them available.

It is important to note that not all of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The numbers also include patients that have suffered trauma, had surgery and other critical medical issues.

Of the 1,014 hospital beds in Escambia, 330 or 24.55% were available Wednesday night, according to AHCA.